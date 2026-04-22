New terminal to handle 60,000 tonnes, create jobs and boost supply chains
Dubai: Dubai-based dnata will invest around Dh77 million (A$32 million) to build a new cargo terminal at Western Sydney International Airport, strengthening air freight capacity in Australia’s busiest logistics corridor.
The global air and travel services provider said the purpose-built facility will handle up to 60,000 tonnes of cargo annually and is expected to create around 50 direct jobs in its initial phase.
The terminal will be located within the airport’s 24-hour Cargo Precinct and will span a 5,000-square-metre warehouse, supported by an additional 4,000 square metres of surrounding land. The airport will deliver the base structure, while dnata will complete the fit-out, including the installation of a semi-motorised materials-handling system.
Freighter operations are scheduled to begin in July 2026, ahead of the airport’s full passenger launch later in the year.
Burt Sigsworth, Managing Director of dnata Airport Operations in Australia, said the investment reflects confidence in the region’s long-term growth.
“Our investment in Western Sydney International reflects strong confidence in the region’s economic trajectory and the critical role air freight plays in supporting trade,” he said.
“By establishing a purpose-built cargo facility from day one, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, supporting local industry and creating skilled jobs.”
Around Dh14.4 million (A$6 million) will be spent on specialised equipment and technology, enabling the terminal to handle sensitive cargo such as pharmaceuticals and other temperature-controlled shipments.
The facility is expected to improve efficiency for airlines and freight operators, particularly for time-sensitive and high-value goods moving through New South Wales, a key hub in Australia’s air freight network.
The new operation is projected to create approximately 50 direct roles in its initial phase, with further employment opportunities anticipated as volumes grow and operations expand.
Simon Hickey, Chief Executive Officer of Western Sydney International Airport, said dnata’s presence would strengthen the airport’s cargo capabilities.
“We’re thrilled to welcome dnata Cargo to our new cargo hub, bringing top-tier services for airlines and creating meaningful job opportunities,” he said. “Our 24-hour Cargo Precinct is built for growth and will significantly increase Sydney’s air cargo capacity.”
The precinct will initially handle at least 220,000 tonnes of freight annually and has the capacity to serve eight wide-body aircraft at the same time, with room for further expansion.
Australia’s Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, said the project would enhance national supply chains.
“Western Sydney is the logistics heart of New South Wales, and this new airport will help move goods quickly and efficiently across the country,” she said.
The cargo terminal adds to dnata’s broader investment in the airport, including plans for a catering facility capable of producing up to three million inflight meals annually.
dnata already operates at nine airports across Australia, handling around 300,000 tonnes of cargo each year and supporting more than 107,000 aircraft movements, underlining its growing role in the country’s aviation and logistics sector.