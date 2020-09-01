Dubai: At a base fare of Dh200 from Dubai to Manila, the Philippines' no-frills carrier Cebu Pacific has unveiled a week-long airfare discount blitz on Tuesday (September 1, 2020).
The move is aimed to boost demand and post-COVID-19 confidence among flyers, especially overseas Filipino workers and their families in the UAE.
The quoted discounted fare is valid for one way travel only, inclusive of base fare. It also does not include taxes and fees, "web administration fee", and fuel surcharge.
The carrier is known for its "Piso" fare (1-peso, $0.021) offers. But, with the lingering threat from COVID-19, it remains to be seen whether such price-drops would indeed translate to a post-recovery spike in travel demand.
The airline has also stated that promo fares offered are limited and are non-refundable — but rebookable subject to fees and charges.
Flight changes, availing of prepaid baggage allowance for check-in baggage and web check-in service can also be done up to 4 hours before scheduled flight. International fare is on a book and buy basis, according to the airline.
Economy battered by COVID-19
The Philippine economy, like the rest of the world, is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Up to 3,000 companies reportedly went bust in the last seven months.
Quarantine measures remain in place for travellers as the Philippines reported 224,000 COVID-19 infections, with 158,000 recoveries and 3,597 deaths as of September 1, 2020.