Manila: The Philippines’ low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) is boosting flight capacity to the UAE by adding more flights between Manila and Dubai as global travel reopens.

From July 2, 2022, Manila-Dubai flights will have added frequency from once-daily flights to 10 times weekly, the airline announced.

Current daily Manila-Dubai flights take off at 7:20 pm. The additional flights are scheduled Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 10:20 pm.

Easing of travel protocols

"With the easing of travel protocols in and out of the country, travelers also need not to worry about hassles when coming back to the Philippines,” CEB Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said in a media statement.

He cited a move by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to further simplify travel requirements for inbound passengers.

“This directive makes it more convenient and more affordable for boosted travellers, both Filipinos and foreigners alike, to come home or rediscover the Philippines,” Lao added.

Travel restrictions lifted

Since May 30, 2022, in-bound travellers to the Philippines who are fully-vaccinated are exempted from presenting pre-departure COVID-19 test results, if they have received at least one booster shot.

The Manila government has allowed the entry of fully-vaccinated individuals who have received at least one booster dose, without the COVID-19 test result.

More Singapore flights from Manila, Cebu

The budget airline announced that it is also adding flights to Singapore from two of its largest hubs — Manila and Cebu — starting July 1, 2022.

From Cebu City (Mactan International), the airline intends to fly thrice-weekly (every Monday, Wednesday and Friday) starting July 1. The airline currently operate twice daily Manila-Singapore flights.

Additional flights

Cebu Pacific has also ramped up flights to several other international destinations. On June 29, Cebu Pacific intends to fly between Nagoya and Manila five times weekly, from the previous four times weekly, according to the Philippine News Agency.

The airline has also increased the Manila-Bangkok flight frequency to five weekly, from four weekly, starting June 1.

For its Manila-Kuala Lumpur route, frequency was raised from twice weekly to thrice weekly.

Daily flights between Manila and Seoul kicked off on June 1, (from four times weekly).

Services to and from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam are now four times weekly from the previous twice weekly. The once-a-week services between Manila and Hanoi, Vietnam have been increased to twice a week.

The previous twice-weekly Manila-Osaka services has been increased to thrice-weekly.