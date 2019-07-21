Indian airline will also deploy capacity to Bhutan in the coming days

Mumbai: Indian budget carrier GoAir plans to add destinations such as Hanoi and Phnom Penh to its international network by year-end, sources have said.

The sources say the airline, which is rapidly expanding its international presence, will also deploy capacity to Bhutan in the coming days.

Until recently, the airline flew to just four international destinations — Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

It has since launched a slew of new international flights — namely Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Muscat, Delhi-Bangkok and Kannur-Kuwait. However, some of these new international flights are being operated on re-allocated slots formerly held by Jet Airways.

GoAir has the rights over these until September.

An airport slot is a specified time period granted at airports to an airline to operate its scheduled flights.

GoAir’s vice-president of international operations, Arjun Dasgupta, said the airline was considering further expansion in southeast Asia and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries.

Dasgupta said the destinations would be selected keeping in mind the airline’s aircraft range.

At present, the airline operates Airbus A320Neo aircraft, which have capacity of around six hours of flying time.

Subsequent to its expansion plans, the airline has enhanced its fleet size and recently took delivery of its 51st plane.