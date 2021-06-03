Dubai: Bahrain will see its first regular service featuring an Airbus A380, with Emirates introducing the jumbo aircraft on this route later in the month. The Emirates A380 aircraft will operate daily, in addition to an earlier morning service, EK837/838, served by a Boeing 777-300ER.
This "demonstrates the operational readiness of the new airport to provide the necessary infrastructure to accommodate for an A380 service," said Emirates in a statement. Flight EK839/840, previously operated using a Boeing 777-300ER, has been upgraded to the "customer favourite" A380.
The change of aircraft will help meet growing demand to and from Bahrain during summer, said Emirates. The airline is also offering special fares to popular destinations for Bahrainis, including Dubai, Istanbul and Maldives. Economy class fares to Dubai start from BD108, to Istanbul from BD226, and Maldives from BD400. Fares in Business Class are from BD683 to Dubai, BD770 to Istanbul, and BD1,063 to the Maldives. (The offer is valid for booking from today until June 30 for outbound travel until December 31, 2021.)
Emirates flight EK837 will depart Dubai daily at 15:30hrs, arriving in Bahrain at 15:50 hours. The return flight EK840 leaves Bahrain at 17:50 hours, arriving in Dubai at 20:00 hours.