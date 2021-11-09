Dubai: The dnata unit marhaba is offering a 30 per cent discount to passengers looking to use its lounge services at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Valid until November 30, this comes as DXB welcomes tens of thousands of visitors for the Expo. Earlier this year, the company had revealed a new design for its flagship lounge in DXB Terminal 3.
“We continue to enhance our offering to best meet the needs of travellers and help them safely reconnect with their families, friends and business partners,” said Steve Allen, Executive Vice-President of dnata, in a statement.
marhaba operates 14 airport lounges across the UAE, Australia, Singapore, Switzerland, Pakistan and The Philippines. “In the last year, particularly, there’s been a focus on enhanced hygiene and passenger safety protocols,” said Shahab Al Awadhi, Head of marhaba Global. “The overall trend indicates that more travellers are looking to ease and enrich their time at the airport through our extensive range of services, which we will continue to grow and evolve to meet their needs.”
In a recent survey marhaba conducted with local customers, 56 per cent indicated booking marhaba services on behalf of their family, friends, or others, compared to 44 per cent booking for themselves, to ensure their important guests and loved ones the best airport experience possible. Fast-track immigration came out as the service inclusion holding the most importance to Dubai customers at 31 per cent, followed by a welcome on arrival, and escort through the airport at 24 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.