Dubai: Emirates airline is expecting over 190,000 departing and arriving passengers to travel through Terminal 3 at Dubai International this weekend for school mid-term breaks. The busiest day for the airline will be on October 15 (Friday), particularly as many customers depart on morning flights.

But high passenger traffic is expected to start from today itself (October 14) and run through to October 28. More than 430,000 passengers will be arriving on Emirates flights during that same period, as many make their way for holidays in Dubai and for Expo 2020.

“Customers are reminded to check the latest travel requirements and entry rules to their booked destination to ensure quick document verification at check-in, and arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight departure to avoid any delays,” said the airline in a statement. “Emirates also encourages customers to build extra time in their journey to avoid congestion while making their way into Terminal 3.”

Early check-in

Passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check in no later than three hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.

They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. Those who opt to check-in online are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters at the airport to collect their boarding pass and to verify travel documents required for each destination country.

Self-check-ins

Customers are also encouraged to use the convenient self-check-in and bag drop kiosks, to skip queuing and reduce wait times at the counter for a more effortless airport experience. Recently, six self-check-in and bag drop kiosks have been added to Business and First Class check-in areas, in addition to the 24 self-check-in and bag drop kiosks for Economy Class passengers. The service is available to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations.

Customers can also utilise Emirates’ biometric path for a contactless journey from specific check-in desks in Terminal 3 to boarding gates, with less document checks and less queuing. Immigration formalities have also been streamlined with biometrics and facial recognition activated at both the smart gates and tunnel.