Dubai: Air India is offering a free date change to passengers who had their flights canceled due to the extension of a ban on flights to UAE.
"Restrictions are imposed by the UAE government banning entry into UAE other than (for) UAE Nationals and exempted category between 25th April 2021 up to 30th June 2021," said Air India on its website.
"In view of the same, one free date change to passengers holding confirmed 098 documents for sector India-UAE with tickets with travel dates till 30th June 2021, will be allowed to any future date as per the validity of the ticket"
Recently, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates said it had extended its ban on flights from India until June 30. The airline said that passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.