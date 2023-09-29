Mumbai: Air India Express has received its first two Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft at the Boeing facility in Washington, USA, as part of its order with the Air India Group.
“These fuel-efficient and technologically advanced planes will enhance the passenger experience and expand the airline's domestic and international network,” the airline said in a statement on Friday. The 737 MAX-8 aircraft offers sustainability benefits, with a 20 per cent reduction in fuel use and emissions, a 50 per cent decrease in noise pollution, and up to 14 per cent lower airframe maintenance costs compared to older models.
Earlier this month, Air India Express and AirAsia India started aligning their operations in preparation for a merger. They have initiated an interline arrangement covering over 100 routes, connecting 44 destinations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
The airlines have integrated various ancillary services, such as in-flight dining, premium seating, and priority services, to enhance the overall travel experience. A unified website, airindiaexpress.com, facilitates booking, service management, and check-in for both domestic and international flights.