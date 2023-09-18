Dubai: Indian carriers Air India Express and AirAsia India signed an interline agreement on Monday, marking a major milestone ahead of their eventual merger. Now passengers, including those in the UAE, can book a single itinerary across both airlines, including a single PNR on the common website, airindiaexpress.com and other Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and travel partners.
Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express and AirAsia India, said, “Our ongoing efforts towards integrating Air India Express and AirAsia India, even as we proceed with the full merger, is now bearing fruit, with a strong, integrated network emerging.”
With a combined fleet of 54 aircraft, both airlines connect 44 destinations, operating over 250 routes across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, said Singh.
“The interline arrangement enables guests to seamlessly book and connect across sectors operated by the two airlines as if it were already one network,” he added.
How does it work?
Guests travelling on connecting flights on the AirAsia India (I5) and Air India Express (IX) airline codes can also check in up to their final destination and receive boarding passes for all segments at the start of the journey.
For example, with the interline arrangement, guests can book a Lucknow – Delhi – Sharjah itinerary under a single PNR (Passenger Name Record) and receive boarding passes for Lucknow to Delhi and Delhi to Sharjah at the beginning of their journey in Lucknow.
Earlier this year, Air India Express and AirAsia India unveiled a unified website, airindiaexpress.com.
AirAsia India flies over 50 direct and over 100 connecting routes across 19 destinations in India, and Air India Express operates to 14 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Singapore, RAK, and other cities from 18 Indian destinations.