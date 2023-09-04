Dubai: Air India Express unveiled the vision for the organisation that would be formed with the merger and integration with AIX Connect, currently operating as AirAsia India, on Monday.
Establishing ‘meaningful connections’ including international routes, offering a ‘unique experience’ with an Indian touch to passengers, and ‘best-in-class value’ were highlighted as the new organisation’s offering to the masses.
Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express and AIX Connect, said, “Our ambitions will ride upon our huge fleet and network expansion, in the domestic India market as well as short-haul international region; unlocking synergies with the merger of the two entities, and network integration with Air India; growth and expansion, for a meaningful market presence as well as cost-efficiencies; and achieving excellence in all areas, becoming a preferred brand for a confident new India.”
Earlier this year, AIX Connect and Air India Express launched a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, allowing users to book and manage services from both airlines on domestic and international sectors; common social media handles (airindiax) and support channels; and an integrated passenger service system.
Both airlines have also synergised a host of other ancillary add-on services and sub-brands, including Gourmair in-flight dining, Xpress Prime seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services. The airlines also recently announced the harmonisation of new grades, compensation, and benefits with Air India, enabling a unified structure and streamlining career paths across the Air India group.
Air India Express and AIX Connect are subsidiaries of Air India, together operating over 300 flights daily across 30 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 54 aircraft, comprising 26 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.