Canadian Consulate in Dubai warns citizens to contact embassy in the event of an emergency

Air Canada jets are pictured on the runway of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Canadian authorities in the UAE have reiterated travel warnings amid the coronavirus spread, cautioning residents to travel sooner than planned as travel options become limited.

The travel advisory was issued in the wake of Air Canada announcing the temporary suspension of its Dubai-Toronto route, which will take effect from March 29 and continue until April 24, 2020.

“If you are impacted please consult the Air Canada website for more information on flight suspensions and options,” said the airline in a statement.

The government of Canada, as of March 13, recommended to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice. It also reminded its citizens that they should consider returning to Canada earlier as flight options become limited.

“This same travel advisory asked that if you are outside of Canada, you should find out what commercial options are still available to return to Canada. Consider returning to Canada earlier than planned if these options are becoming more limited,” it said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada had earlier requested travellers coming from outside of Canada to consider self-isolating for a 14-day period after arrival.

The health agency also warned citizens to ensure they have sufficient finances and necessities, including medication, in case their travel plans are disrupted.

“The decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad. The Government of Canada takes the safety and security of Canadians abroad very seriously. It provides credible and timely information in its Travel Advice to enable you to make well-informed decisions regarding your travel or stay abroad,” said Global Affairs Canada.

Citizens who intend to travel abroad are encouraged to update their ROCA (Registration of Canadians Abroad) file with travel dates, destination, and contact information.

Emergency contacts