Dubai: Canada's flagship carrier Air Canada will resume direct flights from Toronto to Dubai starting from June 1. Flights to Toronto from Dubai will commence on June 3.
"@AirCanada will be resuming direct flights from Toronto to Dubai (June 1) and Dubai to Toronto (June 3). Please review the Government of Canada travel advisory, make sure you are eligible to travel, and follow mandatory travel guidelines to stay safe," said Canadian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai, in a tweet earlier.
Earlier in February, Air Canada announced that it had laid off over 20,000 workers since the pandemic and that it was "dismantling" its global network, which had taken a decade to build.
The move also included the cancelation of flights to several international destinations, including Dubai.