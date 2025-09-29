GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Air Arabia launches massive 1 million ‘super seat sale’; fly one-way from Dh139

Grab seats by October 12, 2025, for travel from February 17 to October 24, 2026.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
1 million seats, unbeatable fares: Air Arabia’s mega sale revealed
1 million seats, unbeatable fares: Air Arabia’s mega sale revealed
Air Arabia

Dubai: Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, has unveiled its ‘super seat sale’, offering discounts on 1 million seats across its global network.

The promotion covers non-stop flights from Bangladesh to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, with onward connections to destinations including Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey, Egypt, Italy, Poland, Greece, Russia, Austria, Azerbaijan, and more. Fares start from Dh139 one way.

The offer is valid for bookings from September 29 to October 12, 2025, with travel dates from February 17 to October 24, 2026.

This promotion gives budget-conscious travellers the chance to save big while visiting destinations such as Doha, Jeddah, and Amman in the GCC.

Special fares are also available to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Air Arabia advises booking early, as seats are limited and subject to availability.

Operating over 200 routes from its five hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues to provide passengers with comfort, reliability, and unbeatable value. The airline is an award-winning carrier committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelAir Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Global Sale runs until October 2 and is valid for travel between November 3 and March 11, 2026.

Oman Air cuts fares up to 25% in global sale

2m read
The 4th CNBM Conference successfully held in Dubai

The 4th CNBM Conference successfully held in Dubai

3m read
Air Arabia

Air Arabia increases Sharjah-Phuket flights

1m read
The sale of the real estate linked to North London Collegiate School is another big one for Dubai's commercial real estate space.

Dubai school's property sale gets Dh453m for Amanat

1m read