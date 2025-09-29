Air Arabia launches massive 1 million ‘super seat sale’; fly one-way from Dh139

Grab seats by October 12, 2025, for travel from February 17 to October 24, 2026.
Dubai: Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, has unveiled its ‘super seat sale’, offering discounts on 1 million seats across its global network.
The promotion covers non-stop flights from Bangladesh to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, with onward connections to destinations including Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey, Egypt, Italy, Poland, Greece, Russia, Austria, Azerbaijan, and more. Fares start from Dh139 one way.
The offer is valid for bookings from September 29 to October 12, 2025, with travel dates from February 17 to October 24, 2026.
This promotion gives budget-conscious travellers the chance to save big while visiting destinations such as Doha, Jeddah, and Amman in the GCC.
Special fares are also available to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Air Arabia advises booking early, as seats are limited and subject to availability.
Operating over 200 routes from its five hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues to provide passengers with comfort, reliability, and unbeatable value. The airline is an award-winning carrier committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences.
