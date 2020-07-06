Dubai: The UAE’s newest airline will start operations with a flight to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt on July 14.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will take off from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria on July 14 followed by flights to Sohag the next day. Customers can now book directly on Air Arabia’s website.
“In these extraordinary times, it gives us great pride to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier," said Tony Douglas, Group CEO at Etihad Aviation Group, in a statement. "This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia will offer greater convenience and direct access to the UAE’s thriving capital for new markets, beginning with two key Egyptian routes, and expanding in time.:
The flights will deploy Airbus A320 aircraft based at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and offering the “same value-added product and services provided by Air Arabia across its hubs”.
All local and international guidelines are in place to ensure safety protocols and health measures, the airline said in a statement.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will position Abu Dhabi as a key hub in the region for low-cost travel.
Perfect connection for first flight
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO at Air Arabia, said: “While the global aviation sector continues to witness unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, this step is a testament to the strength of the UAE aviation sector and our commitment to its long-term prospects.
“Egypt is a key travel market and the launch of the first flights reflects our focus on supporting commercial and trade ties between both nations while providing our customers with a new value-for-money option to travel between both countries.”
Flights to Sohag International Airport (HMB) will depart every Wednesday at 14:20 local time arriving in Sohag at 16:00 local time. The return flight departs Sohag at 16:40 local time arriving in Abu Dhabi the at 22:10 local time.