Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the newly launched low-cost carrier, is adding a daily service to Cairo from September 24.
"The service offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two capital cities," the airline said in a statement.
Cairo joins Air Arabia Abu Dhabi growing network in Egypt, with current flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Alexandria and Sohag. The latest service represents the fifth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch on July 14.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways.