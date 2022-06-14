Dubai: Etihad Cargo has signed an agreement with Luxembourg-based B Medical Systems to launch sustainable temperature-controlled units for the transportation of drugs and vaccines.
The units will retain temperatures from -80 to 25 degrees Celsius for up to five days without requiring an external power source, and with load capabilities ranging from two to 1,500 litres. Through the reduction in power needed to maintain the temperature for sensitive pharmaceutical shipments, these units will significantly reduce carbon emissions.
"While other traditional active container providers are offering containers fit for multi-modal transportation, Etihad Cargo is the first airline globally to collaborate with a partner in the development and launch of units specifically tailored to air transportation,” said Martin Drew, Etihad Aviation Group's Senior Vice-President for Sales & Cargo. “Partnering with B Medical Systems is the latest step by Etihad Cargo to achieve its sustainability targets.
“By replacing legacy active cold chain air transportation containers with aviation-specific units that consume less energy, Etihad Cargo is future-proofing the transportation of pharmaceuticals, providing a better solution for Etihad Cargo's customers, the aviation industry, and the environment."
Trials of the sustainable container units will commence shortly, and a launch date will be announced following completion of the trials. “Etihad Cargo's operational knowledge along with our expertise in creating quality medical cold chain solutions will enable us to develop aviation-specific sustainable units for the safe, effective, and environmentally friendly transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and specimens," said Jesal Doshi, Deputy CEO of B Medical Systems.