SOARING | Passenger numbers show continuing industry recovery, according to the Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports. Total global passengers in 2021 was recorded at 4.5 billion, a 25% jump from 2020. Passenger traffic at the top 10 busiest airports, representing collectively almost 10% of global traffic (463 million passengers), witnessed a gain of 51.8% from 2020. ACI has shared the most updated airport data used by the industry include passenger traffic, cargo volumes, and aircraft movements. This ranking includes only international passenger traffic.
DUBAI (DXB) | 29.11 million: Dubai International kept its top spot as the world’s busiest airport, according to Airports Council International (ACI), citing 2021 international passengers data. DXB clocked up 29.11 million passengers last year, a 12.7% jump. Dubai also reinforced its status as one of the world’s most open cities, having welcomed 4 million international overnight visitors during January-March 2022 period, a 214% growth.
ISTANBUL (IST) | 26.47 million: Istanbul Airport is the main international airport serving Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and financial centre. The airport recorded 26.47 million international passengers in 2021, a 169% jump from 2020, from the 6th spot to the 2nd.
AMSTERDAM (AMS) | 25.49 million: The Netherlands’ main airport recorded 25.49 million international passengers, placing it 3rd in 2021, a rank lower than its 2020 spot at No. 2 (No. 3 in 2019), according to ACI data.
FRANKFURT (FRA) | 22.7 million: Germany’s main international aviation gateway recorded 22.7 million international passengers in 2021, making it 4th busiest airport globally last year.
PARIS (CDG) | 22.62 million: France’s Charles de Gaulle International Airport recorded 22.62 million passengers in 2021, sliding from 4th spot in 2020 to the 5th in 2021.
DOHA (DOH) | 17.7 million: Qatar’s international airport clocked up 17.7 million international passengers in 2021, landing at No. 6 spot among the world’s busiest airports (from No. 7 in 2020).
LONDON, UK (LHR) | 17.62 million: London’s Heathrow airport slid to No. 7th spot in 2021, from No. 2 in 2019 to No. 3 in 2020, according to ACI.
ANTALYA (AYT) | 17.15 million: Turkey’s Antalya International Airport jumped to No. 8 spot in 2021, from 31st spot in 2020.
MADRID (MAD) | 15.34 million: Spain’s Madrid Barajas international Airport, landed on the 9th spot in 2021, gaining a notch higher from 10th position in 2020.
CANCÚN (CUN) | 13.26 million: Mexico’s Cancun international airport recorded 13.26 million passengers in 2021, rounding up the 10th spot last year, significantly up from 61th place in 2019 and 28th place in 2020.
