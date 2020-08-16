Dubai: Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Airports, has recorded a 109 per cent increase in the number of companies registering with the free zone authority in the first half of 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019.
ADAFZ has also welcomed two major international companies, SMSA Express and Honeywell, to its portfolio. The recent success is a reflection of ADAFZ’s central role in bolstering the economy of both the emirate and the nation during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“ADAFZ’s excellent performance in the first half of this year demonstrates its role as a powerhouse that enables economic activity across the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.
ADAFZ has welcomed two new significant multinational customers. Honeywell, the international industrial solutions provider, has established a personal protective equipment manufacturing facility in ADAFZ’s Al Ain International Airport free zone, supporting the UAE healthcare sector with critical medical supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The success of ADAFZ in attracting new international customers is testament to the strategic investments which our organisation has made in our suite of services and wide range of facilities available at the three airports, providing organisations with a one-stop-shop to establishing a business in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said Adel Al Taheri, Head of Property Management and Leasing at Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone.