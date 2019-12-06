Image Credit: IANS

Apple Inc. is taking delivery this month of the first batch of carbon-free aluminium produced by a Montreal-based venture, helping move the iPhone maker closer to its greenhouse-gas reduction goal.

Elysis, a joint venture between Rio Tinto Group and Alcoa Corp. backed by Apple, uses new technology that emits pure oxygen when producing aluminium. Apple has said in an environment report that 80 per cent of its emissions from an iPhone 8 came during the production phase. The metal is also used in iPads, Macs and Apple watches.

“For more than 130 years, aluminium — a material common to so many products consumers use daily — has been produced the same way,” Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives at Apple, said in an emailed statement.

Rio’s commercial network is handling the first delivery to Apple, a Rio spokesman said in an email.

“This is another important step towards zero carbon aluminium and a more sustainable future,” said Alf Barrios, Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive officer.

The metal being shipped to Apple was produced at the Alcoa Technical Centre in Pittsburgh.