San Francisco: J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts that the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and "world facing" 3D sensing for improved augmented reality capabilities, MacRumors reported recently.

While, two low-end models (one 6.1-inch, one 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

As per the report, Apple is going to use Qualcomm's X55 modems in all of its 2020 iPhones, and while those modems do support both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum.

All four iPhone models will have OLEDs, Apple might be using OLED displays from Samsung that are thinner than the displays currently being used.