Apple is planning to launch a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020. Image Credit: Apple

San Francisco: Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the iPhone maker is planning to launch a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020 and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Apple supposedly prefers Mini-LED display panels over OLED - especially for its larger devices - because they offer advanced features such as local dimming, wide colour gamut, and high contrast and dynamic range, MacRumors reported on Monday.

Additionally, Kuo expects that Apple will release more Mini-LED hardware over the next two to three years.

Additionally, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates revealed that Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, due to be launched in September 2020 are going to sport 6GB RAM.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch three iPhones next year and Barclays believes that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro will feature mmWave 5G support.

The iPhone maker is also planning to launch an affordable smartphone iPhone SE 2, with production reportedly slated to start in February.