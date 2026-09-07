Regional food platforms are linking farming, processing and distribution across markets
As food security, supply chain resilience and population growth become increasingly important priorities worldwide, agribusiness companies are pursuing a new model of growth: cross-border integration. Rather than operating within individual markets, leading companies are building regional platforms that connect farming, processing, manufacturing, logistics and consumer distribution across multiple countries. The result is a more resilient, efficient and scalable food ecosystem capable of serving rapidly growing populations while addressing long-term food security needs.
Several long-term trends are driving consolidation and collaboration across the agribusiness sector.
Food Security: Governments and businesses alike increasingly view food production and distribution as strategic priorities. Regional integration helps diversify supply sources and improve the availability of affordable food products.
Vertical Integration: Companies are seeking greater control over production, processing and distribution to improve quality, efficiency and profitability while reducing exposure to external disruptions.
Scale and Competitiveness: Larger platforms are better positioned to invest in technology, research, sustainability initiatives and infrastructure, improving long-term competitiveness.
Climate Resilience: Businesses operating across multiple geographies can better manage climate-related risks by diversifying agricultural production and investing in more sustainable farming practices.
This is particularly evident across emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where rising consumer demand and government-led food security initiatives are driving strategic partnerships and cross-border investment. Geopolitical tensions, climate-related disruptions and changing trade dynamics have also underscored the importance of developing stronger regional food systems which expand local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.
As a result, agribusinesses are increasingly seeking to control more of the value chain, from agricultural production through processing, manufacturing and distribution. By integrating assets across borders, companies are looking beyond traditional business models and building integrated ecosystems which lead to stronger market access and distribution capabilities, as well as faster adoption of technology and sustainability practices.
One of the most compelling examples of this trend is the planned joint venture between Tropical General Investments Group (TGI) and Wilmar International.
The recent transaction will combine complementary businesses across Nigeria and the Republic of Benin into a single integrated platform spanning upstream agriculture, oil palm plantations, edible oils, rice, food manufacturing and distribution. Together, the businesses will address a market worth more than $12 billion across their focus categories.
The partnership brings together Wilmar's global agribusiness expertise with TGI's extensive manufacturing capabilities, established consumer brands and deep route-to-market infrastructure across West Africa.
The transaction reflects a broader shift in emerging markets, where international companies increasingly partner with local champions to create scalable platforms capable of serving fast-growing consumer markets. By combining global expertise with local operating knowledge, such partnerships can accelerate investment, strengthen food production and improve access to affordable consumer products.
For West Africa, where demographics and urbanisation continue to drive demand, integrated agribusiness platforms have the potential to play an important role in supporting both economic development and food security objectives.
A similar trend is unfolding in the global halal food market, which reached a $3 trillion volume in 2025.
The strategic partnership between MBRF Global Foods Company, a Brazilian conglomerate, and Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), demonstrates how cross-border collaboration is creating new opportunities in specialised food sectors.
Through the transaction, Marfrig is contributing its key Middle East and North Africa assets into Sadia Halal, creating a platform focused on becoming a global leader in halal protein. The partnership combines manufacturing, distribution and export capabilities across one of the world's fastest-growing food categories.
The deal supports Saudi Arabia's ambition to establish itself as a leading global halal hub while expanding Marfrig's presence across the region. It also illustrates the increasing role of sovereign-backed investment in strengthening food supply chains and developing globally competitive agribusiness platforms.
As demand for halal products grows across both Muslim-majority and international markets, integrated platforms like Sadia Halal are expected to benefit from increased scale, stronger distribution networks and enhanced market reach.
Across Africa, the Middle East and other high-growth regions, companies are creating larger and more connected food ecosystems that link producers, processors, manufacturers and consumers across borders. The message is clear: The future of agribusiness is increasingly defined by cross-border collaboration, integration, and scale, with global capital directed toward sectors critical to broader development goals.