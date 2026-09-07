UAE investment: Global capital is moving towards the GCC — here’s why

“Capital is moving to places where there is certainty of regulation, where there is talent, where there is opportunity and where there is the ability to execute,” Mahdi said.

The intergenerational transfer of wealth alone is expected to reach about $85 trillion over the next two to three decades, with a significant portion changing hands in the Middle East and GCC, Mahdi said.

“Everything that you gain in the past is not going to be successful in the future,” he said, adding that family offices, investment professionals and asset-allocation strategies would all need to adapt.

“If we can balance the hearts of capital in the Middle East, the opportunities that Asia and Africa provide, and the technology and the partnerships that can be built with Europe, I think the future for this region is absolutely glorious,” Mahdi said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.