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Dun & Bradstreet SAME launches the Business Credibility Report as credibility emerges as the New currency of business growth

New verification solution enables organisations to independently validate credentials

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Dun & Bradstreet SAME launches the Business Credibility Report as credibility emerges as the New currency of business growth

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia, Middle East & Africa (SAME) announced the launch of its Business Credibility Report (BCR), a business verification solution designed to help organizations independently validate and present their business credentials in an increasingly risk-conscious commercial environment.

The launch responds to increasing demand for verified business information as business stakeholders look to strengthen due diligence before extending credit or entering commercial relationships. The Business Credibility Report draws on Dun & Bradstreet's trusted business data and global verification capabilities to provide an independent assessment of an organization's business profile.

Highlighting the value of the report, Sameer Anees, a senior executive at Dun & Bradstreet SAME said, “The Business Credibility Report, endorsed by Dun & Bradstreet SAME, is an indispensable tool in an organization’s armoury, particularly for firms seeking to enhance their credentials in an increasingly value-driven business environment.”

Available in five report formats, it presents verified information that external stakeholders can rely on when evaluating a business. The report also incorporates macroeconomic, industry and operational perspectives depending on the requirements of each variant.

The Business Credibility Report helps businesses transform intangible reputation into a tangible business advantage. The launch reinforces Dun & Bradstreet SAME's commitment to helping businesses build trusted commercial relationships through verified business information and data-driven insights across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

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