The architecture of taste: Modernism and the future of food in the GCC

The future of food in the Gulf is heavily dictated by environmental realities and food security strategies. As GCC nations invest billions in AgTech, vertical farming, and hydroponics, modern gastronomy must adapt to these new source materials. The chef of the future is a vital partner to scientists and agricultural innovators. Modernist gastronomy is moving toward utilising hyper-local, climate-resilient ingredients and alternative nutrient sources. By applying modern techniques to indoor-farmed produce and sustainable proteins, the culinary industry can elevate eco-conscious ingredients into premium, luxury experiences. This not only reduces the carbon footprint of the hospitality sector but establishes a distinct, high-tech culinary identity unique to the future of the Gulf.