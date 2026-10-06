The critical minerals of food security: Why fertiliser belongs in the conversation

Governments have responded on several fronts. Alongside the United States, the European Union lists phosphate rock and phosphorus as critical raw materials. This year, G7 finance and development ministers, together with Brazil, India, Kenya, and the Republic of Korea, adopted an action plan on fertiliser shocks and food system resilience. It covers the flow of agricultural inputs, key logistics corridors, working capital for farmers, and investment in local and regional fertiliser production. In November 2025, the G20 in Johannesburg called for critical minerals to drive value addition in the countries that produce them. BRICS, of which the UAE has been a full member since 2024, has taken up the same themes. Its agriculture ministers agreed a framework on agricultural inputs in June, and its leaders in New Delhi named fertiliser shortages among the supply crises that threaten food security.