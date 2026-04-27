Misinformation and disinformation in times of unrest: Why credible sources matter more than ever

AI increases the volume, sophistication, and perceived authenticity of misinformation
Periods of geopolitical unrest can create uncertainty, and that uncertainty can create space for misinformation and disinformation to thrive. In recent years, we have seen how rapidly unverified claims, edited videos, and misleading commentary, whether accidentally (misinformation) or deliberately (disinformation) can spread across social media and messaging platforms, often faster than factual information can be confirmed. In these moments, misinformation and disinformation are not just communication issues; they become genuine security risks.
False or distorted information can trigger unnecessary fear, prompt unsafe travel decisions, disrupt businesses, and undermine public confidence. During periods of heightened regional tensions, such as now, false claims about missile or drone strikes, exaggerated or false depictions of damage, rumours about airspace closures and border access, or impending threats can circulate within minutes, shaping behaviour before authorities or verified sources have had time to respond. The result is confusion and emotional decision‑making.
AI increases the volume, sophistication, and perceived authenticity of misinformation, whether deliberately or accidentally. Deepfake videos, manipulated images, and AI‑generated texts make it increasingly difficult for individuals to distinguish what is authentic from what appears plausible. Sensational language and provocative narratives often gain traction because they trigger strong reactions. This dynamic means that false information, intentional or unintentional, does not simply mislead; it creates anxiety and erodes trust. Despite these challenges, both businesses and individuals can implement countermeasures to mitigate the spread of unreliable information.
Especially during a crisis, reliable information typically comes from official government channels or reliable news outlets with clear editorial standards. Forwarded messages, anonymous alerts, and supposed ‘insider information’ should always be viewed with a healthy degree of scepticism and should prompt verification of facts before accepting them.
Context is critical, and a single image, statistic, or quote rarely tells the full story. Information should be cross-checked across reliable sources to prevent misinterpretation and identify inconsistencies. Verification steps, especially before sharing information with others, avoid spreading misinformation.
Organisations should communicate in a structured manner. This can be done through clear internal updates based on verified information, shared at reasonable intervals. This approach not only provides guidance on how and where to find verified updates but also creates a shared understanding during uncertain times.
Beating misinformation and disinformation comes down to basic operational discipline. When geopolitical tensions are high, the rush to react is dangerous. Instead of making decisions based on emotionally charged alerts, it is key to take the time to verify the source. Prioritizing accuracy over speed prevents panic and keeps operations stable when things get chaotic.