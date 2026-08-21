In the UAE, this conversation is becoming more important as organizations are accelerating digital transformation initiatives aimed at modernizing pricing, billing, and revenue management. As ICT (information and communications technology) spending across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa continues to rise, a growing share of this investment is directed toward automating complex charging models, reducing manual interventions, and making revenue flows traceable end to end. Modernization alone cannot prevent revenue leakage. Without consistent alignment between commercial agreements, pricing decisions, billing, and invoicing, even advanced systems can leave revenue gaps undetected.