Dubai: Ajman on Wednesday announced cancellation of fees related to “Request for Proposals’ in bids and tenders, in order to ease the participation of more companies.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, issued Resolution No. (15) of 2021 concerning the amendment of some provisions of Resolution No. (128) of 2011 regarding the Financial Policies and Procedures Manual for the Government of Ajman.
This resolution announces the cancellation of fees related to “Request for Proposals’ in bids and tenders, in order to ease the participation of companies and encourage them to do business in the emirate, as well as maintain an attractive business environment that supports and motivates investors.
This resolution highlights Ajman government’s keenness to advance economic activities in the emirate, thereby boost the growth of the national economy and support the sustainable development process in the country.
“These endeavors will contribute to attracting quality investments and maintaining an increase in the rates of investment flows to the emirate of Ajman, which help establish its position as a leading hub for business and investments for both international companies and start-up,” said Al Nuaimi.