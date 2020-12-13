Dubai: As the UAE and Israel look to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the Abraham Accords, Abu Dhabi Ports is positioning its industrial cities and free zone cluster as a gateway for Israeli businesses planning to expand into the country and the wider region.
Talks with Israeli entities have already resulted in an agreement between Abu Dhabi Ports and the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI), which represents the country’s industrial sectors.
The MoU signed on December 9 will enable Abu Dhabi Ports’ subsidiaries Kizad and ZonesCorp to contribute to the reciprocal expansion of trade, investment, and technological development.
“Kizad and ZonesCorp offer the Israeli industry a unique opportunity to scale their businesses exponentially in a cost-effective, timely, clearly defined and efficient manner,” said Captain Mohammad Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports.
Dr Ron Tomer, president of MAI, said “working with Kizad, Israeli companies can improve their supply chain distribution channels and logistic operations, reduce costs and increase productivity and profitability.”
By bringing in Israeli firms, Kizad can benefit from diversification of the activities in the zone, particularly with many association members, Israeli industry and hi-tech companies that are well known around the world for their innovation, he said.
Dr Tomer will join Mansoor Al Marar, Director - Commercial Zone at Kizad, and Fatima Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Industrial Zones at ZonesCorp on the second day of the UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit to take a deep dive further into areas of cooperation.
Topics of discussion include opportunities for collaboration in the field of high-tech industries including agritech, the pharma sector, trade and manufacturing.
Samir Chaturvedi, CEO of Kizad, will deliver the keynote address at the opening of the second day.
The UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit, running from December 14-16, is sponsored by Kizad, ZonesCorp and Kalandoor Group from the UAE.