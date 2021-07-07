Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has approved the launch of Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) to provide services and programmes that continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred destination to live, work and thrive. It aims to support residents to fulfil their personal and professional potential and help them integrate into the local community while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for talent and boosting economic diversity.
“We are humbled and grateful for the essential and impactful role expatriates play in our society. We recognise the significant contribution they have made and continue to make for the sustainable development of the emirate. The Abu Dhabi Residents Office bolsters our commitment in making Abu Dhabi a place to settle for all residents,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of ADDED in a statement.
“The office will drive initiatives that support the life-long ambitions of the emirate’s international community, allowing them to reimagine and fulfil their personal and professional potential.. The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to foster a welcoming and inclusive society for all. The office will ensure residents of all nationalities have access to support and services that contribute to the high-quality standard of living that Abu Dhabi is renowned for,” he added.
Sameh Al Qubaisi, executive director – executive affairs office at ADDED, meanwhile added, “We will be focusing on greater access to information, processing Golden Visas and other long-term residency options, and most importantly, understanding the needs of our residents so that we can work across Abu Dhabi to ensure that together we are always growing and enabling the population here to thrive.”
The emirate was also ranked as the 5th most preferred place of work for foreign nationals globally in 2021, by the Boston Consulting Group and The Network.
The Abu Dhabi Residents Office aims to boost Abu Dhabi’s reputation as an attractive global hub for talent, and economic diversity and sustainable development by offering a range of services that will be implemented over the coming months.