Abu Dhabi gives Tajer licence holders another year to operate without office space

Extension applies to licences whose current no-premises period expires during 2026
Dubai: Entrepreneurs operating under the Tajer Abu Dhabi licence will get another year to run their businesses without securing physical premises, giving eligible licence holders more time before taking on the cost of an office or commercial space.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said the extension applies to Tajer Abu Dhabi licence holders whose existing period to operate without physical premises expires during 2026.
The measure is intended to reduce costs associated with setting up and launching a business while giving entrepreneurs greater flexibility during their early stages of operation.
Tajer Abu Dhabi was launched in 2017 to allow entrepreneurs to establish and grow businesses across a range of activities.
Demand for the licence has continued to rise, with the number of new Tajer Abu Dhabi licences increasing by 24% in 2025 and another 8% during the first half of 2026.
The number of economic activities covered by the licence has also expanded considerably, rising from 30 when the programme was launched to more than 1,200 today.
We remain committed to supporting entrepreneurship, one of the key pillars of our innovation-driven economy, for its vital role in accelerating economic growth and diversification and enhancing the competitiveness and resilience of various sectors. These measures related to Tajer Abu Dhabi licence and industrial licences are part of initiatives we have developed based on discussions and dialogue with the private sector, as well as studies conducted by our specialised teams to empower entrepreneurs.Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED
ADDED has also extended the validity period for new Rowad industrial licences from two years to three years before the construction phase begins.
Industrial licences covering projects under construction will meanwhile remain valid for four years instead of three, giving investors additional time before production starts.
The department said the extensions are intended to provide more flexibility to investors during establishment and construction.
Al Mazrouei said ADDED has introduced several measures in recent months to support companies, including an exemption from outstanding fines caused by delays in renewing or cancelling economic licences.
“As part of our efforts to support entrepreneurs, we launched several initiatives over the past few months, including exempting economic establishments from outstanding fines incurred due to delays in renewing or cancelling economic licences. 7,823 Commercial and industrial establishments benefited from this initiative, contributing to business continuity.”
He added that the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority, ADDED’s business development and regulatory arm, would continue initiatives aimed at supporting investment and company growth.
“The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority, ADDED’s arm to develop and regulate the business sector, continues its efforts and initiatives to support investments and empower companies to achieve growth and create opportunities, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for talent, businesses and investment.”