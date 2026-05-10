Cadillac tops 100,000 EV sales — drivers who go electric never go back: report

GM’s Cadillac straddles gas and electric as committed EV drivers reshape demand
Luxury automaker Cadillac says it has crossed a symbolic milestone in the US electric vehicle market, selling more than 100,000 EVs since launching its first all-electric model four years ago — and the brand believes the most important shift is not just sales, but behaviour.
There's one important lesson after hitting this milestone: buyers who switch to electric are highly likely to remain EV owners for their next purchase, say company execs.
It's a trend reshaping the competitive landscape of the US auto market — further intensifying the battle among legacy luxury brands and pure EV makers.
The milestone comes as US EV adoption enters a more complex phase. Early adopters have largely made the switch, charging networks are expanding unevenly, federal incentives fluctuate, and automakers are recalibrating how fast to move away from gasoline vehicles.
Cadillac, GM's luxury brand since acquiring it in 1909, operates alongside Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC as part of the US automaker's portfolio.
Cadillac’s growth reflects how traditional luxury brands are trying to retain relevance as consumers reassess what defines “premium” in the EV era.
Since debuting the Lyriq in 2022, Cadillac’s electric portfolio has expanded to include the Optiq, Vistiq and Escalade IQ SUVs, as well as high-performance and ultra-luxury variants.
The brand says roughly 75% of buyers of these models are new to Cadillac, many coming from Tesla, German luxury marques and Japanese rivals.
According to data from Cox Automotive, Cadillac sold more than 9,500 EVs in the first quarter of 2026, up nearly 20% from a year earlier, giving it a 4.4% share of the US EV market among luxury brands — ahead of BMW, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz.
By comparison, Tesla sold more than 100,000 vehicles in the US in the first quarter alone, underscoring the scale gap between legacy brands and the EV pioneer.
Industry analysts say Cadillac’s key insight aligns with broader market data: once drivers adapt to home charging, instant torque and lower maintenance, many are reluctant to return to petrol vehicles.
This dynamic is also benefiting newer entrants like Rivian, which delivered more than 10,000 vehicles in the same quarter, and Lucid Motors, which is preparing a midsize platform aimed at expanding its reach.
These companies are vertically integrated EV specialists, designing batteries, software and charging ecosystems around electric platforms from the ground up.
Cadillac’s parent, General Motors, had previously said the brand would be all-electric by 2030.
That timeline has softened, with GM continuing development of internal combustion models alongside EVs.
The strategy reflects uncertainty across the industry: EV demand is growing, but not uniformly.
High prices, charging concerns in rural areas and policy changes have made automakers wary of moving too quickly.
Yet Cadillac’s own data suggests a contradiction: if EV owners rarely go back to gas, the long-term market may inevitably favour brands that fully commit.
For now, Cadillac is trying to straddle both worlds — expanding its electric lineup while keeping one foot in the gasoline market, as the direction of American car buying becomes clearer with every new EV driver on the road.