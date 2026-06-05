Can you buy SpaceX shares from UAE? Step-by-step guide for new investors

Dubai: After years of speculation, SpaceX is finally heading to the stock market — raising a question many UAE investors have been asking: Can ordinary investors buy shares in Elon Musk's rocket company? The answer is yes, but getting shares at the IPO price may not be straightforward.

For investors in the UAE, the key question is not whether SpaceX shares can be bought, but how to access them, which brokers may offer allocations, and what risks to understand before investing.

The IPO will give retail investors their first opportunity to directly own shares in one of the world's most valuable private companies. Musk will not sell any personal shares in the offering and is expected to retain an 82.4% voting majority after the listing.

SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., plans to raise up to $75 billion (Dh275 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) later this month. The company intends to sell 555.6 million shares at $135 (Dh496) each, giving it a market valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion (Dh6.5 trillion).

Many UAE-based investors also use international brokers such as Interactive Brokers and Saxo Bank, which provide access to U.S. equities and occasionally participate in major IPO offerings.

Access to IPO allocations is typically limited to investors whose broker is participating in the offering, and demand is expected to be exceptionally strong. Investors who do not receive an IPO allocation can still purchase shares after trading starts, but the price may differ significantly.

Once SpaceX begins trading publicly, investors will be able to buy shares just as they would any other U.S.-listed stock. The bigger challenge is securing shares at the IPO price before trading begins.

On the day of the IPO, brokers notify investors whether they have received shares and how many. Possible outcomes include:

The final IPO price is typically set shortly before trading begins. Investors are often required to reconfirm their indication of interest once pricing is finalised. Missing this step could result in losing eligibility for an allocation.

Investors interested in receiving IPO shares must submit what brokers call an "indication of interest." This is a request that specifies the maximum number of shares an investor would like to purchase. Submitting an indication of interest does not guarantee shares will be allocated.

Log in to your brokerage account and navigate to the IPO or new issues section. Participating brokers typically publish details about upcoming offerings, including subscription deadlines and eligibility requirements.

While that could improve the chances of individual investors receiving shares, there is no guarantee of an allocation. High-profile IPOs often attract demand that far exceeds the number of shares available.

One feature that has attracted significant attention is the reported retail allocation. Reuters reported that as much as 30% of the offering could be reserved for retail investors, a substantially larger share than is typically available in major IPOs.

SoFi considers factors such as account assets, direct deposits, prior participation in offerings and compliance with its IPO-flipping policy, which discourages investors from selling newly acquired IPO shares within the first 30 days.

Investors hoping to participate should confirm broker eligibility early, ensure their accounts are fully funded and verified, and be prepared for the possibility that demand may significantly exceed available allocations.

For UAE investors, buying SpaceX shares after the company begins trading should be relatively straightforward through brokers that provide access to U.S. markets. Securing shares at the IPO price is likely to be far more competitive.

Submitting an indication of interest does not guarantee access to IPO shares. Even eligible investors may receive only a fraction of the shares requested, while others may receive none at all.

Large IPOs often experience sharp price movements during their first days and weeks of trading. A stock can rise substantially after listing, but it can also fall below its IPO price if market sentiment changes.

At a reported valuation of $1.77 trillion, SpaceX would become one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies. Some analysts believe that valuation is ambitious and may already reflect significant future growth expectations.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.