Cost of apples has gone down while limes turn more expensive

The steady prices of fruits and vegetables will help families and residents in Dubai to keep their grocery expenses under control. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: The prices of most fruits and vegetables in Dubai have remained stable over the past few weeks. With most families and individuals limiting the majority of their expenditure to grocery shopping, this price stability will help keep household budgets in check.

The minimum price of face masks has also seen a reduction. As soon as the government made the use of face masks mandatory after the COVID-19 outbreak, the price of face masks had seen an exponential rise. However, with people learning to live with the new norm and face masks now becoming a way of life, the prices have now normalised.

Dh 2

Maximum price that can be charged for a face mask in Dubai

The maximum price of 1kg of apples has reduced in the past few days to Dh15. So, get down to making some apple-based desserts or just the fruit in itself.

However, the maximum price of 1kg lime has increased from Dh9 to Dh10.7. This could be because the fruit is in demand during the UAE’s sweltering summer.

The price of chicken, beef, lamb and fish have not gone up further. So, non-vegetarians can whip up dishes of their choice over the weekend.

READ MORE A step-by-step guide on how you can file a consumer complaint including grocery prices in the UAE

These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.

You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.

The price of fresh milk in Dubai has remained steady in the past few days. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of extra virgin olive oil in Dubai has not seen major fluctuations. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of basmatic rice in Dubai has not fluctuated in the past few days. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of white sugar in Dubai has been in check. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of dates has remained constant in the last few days. Image Credit: Stock photo

The price of fresh chicken in Dubai has seen no change. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Fish prices in Dubai had fluctuated in the past few days, but are now in a steady range. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Salmon prices in Dubai have remained steady. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The prices of different varieties of beef in Dubai have not changed much. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Lamb prices have been kept in check in Dubai this week. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The price of bakery products in Dubai has remained steady. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Banana prices have remained steady in Dubai for the past several weeks. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The prices of red onions have been within permitted limits in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Lime prices have seen an increase in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The price of sanitisers is now under check in Dubai. Image Credit: Stock photo

Consumers in Abu Dhabi can check grocery prices against a Price Monitor. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

There are channels for consumers to report price hikes in Sharjah. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Ajman and Fujairah have made provisions for consumers to report unfair price hikes. Image Credit: Stock photo