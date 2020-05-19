Customers don’t even need to get out of their cars in Mirdif

Drive-thru shopping launched at Union Coop Mirdif Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Union Coop in the UAE has launched a new ‘drive-thru’ shopping service that allows consumers to shop from their vehicle, at Mirdif branch in Etihad Mall. The hours of the drive-thru shopping service are the same of as that of the Mirdif branch. The company claims that this initiative is the first of its kind shopping service in the Middle East.

Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said, “In his private vehicle, the consumer enters the designated area in the parking of Etihad Mall, and is served by service staff without the need to get out of his vehicle, after which the value of products can be paid in various ways such as Cash, Debit / Credit Cards and Al Afdhal Card.”

The new service offers more than 130 basic food and non-food products.