Tomaso Rodriguez, CEO, Talabat Image Credit: Supplied

Daily by Talabat is the region’s first d-mart or cloud store concept offering 30-minute delivery of groceries at hypermarket prices. Launched less than three months ago, the service covers more than half of Dubai, and is expanding as fast as possible.

In light of the UAE government’s call for greater public safety to stay home throughout the COVID-19 situation, Daily by Talabat increased its grocery capacity to 24-hours a day, which also includes free delivery.

Grocery and food delivery services reduce the need for people to leave their homes. And with many existing grocery delivery services being stretched with long lead times to deliver, Talabat decided to extend its offer to provide 24-hour free-delivery capabilities, giving customers unlimited choice on when to order.

Instead of waiting days, or even half a day, however potentially somewhat longer than the usual 15 minutes, Talabat also increased its delivery radius to provide greater benefit to Dubai’s residents and citizens. All Daily by Talabat staff maintain the highest levels of safety throughout the whole order-delivery ecosystem. They are equipped with sanitisers, gloves and masks, which they use while picking up groceries, and during pick-up from Daily by Talabat stores and drop-off at a customer’s residence.

Another key safety initiative that consumers may not be aware of is that all Talabat riders practice social distancing at all times, and not just while delivering to customers using contactless delivery.