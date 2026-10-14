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Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026: Stunning winning images capture nature’s wonders

Explore 2026’s winning images, capturing wildlife moments and nature’s beauty

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026: Stunning winning images capture nature’s wonders

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 competition celebrates the remarkable diversity of the natural world through extraordinary images capturing its beauty, complexity and challenges. This year’s winning photographs explore a range of subjects, from underwater ecosystems and urban wildlife to photojournalism and fascinating animal behaviour.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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