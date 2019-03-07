The U.S. president was at an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., left, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during an American Workforce Policy Advisory board meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Image Credit: Bloomberg

"We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple"

Donald Trump, president of the United States of America has once again driven the internet wild. At an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting on Wednesday, Trump very confidently thanked Tim Cook, Apple CEO for his contributions to the country [America] and then addressed him as 'Tim Apple'.

A short video of him caught in action fumbling up the name has gone viral.

Ivanka Trump, who was also at the meeting, has reacted to the incident. Trevor Noah's The Daily Show shared a compilation video of all the times Trump mixed up names, adding "Welcome to the club, Tim Apple!". The first daughter tweeted in response with a set of crying-laughing emojis.