He lives on the second floor of his building
One of the greatest fears of being overweight is getting stuck somewhere and needing help to get out. For one Florida man, it wasn’t just a case of needing a little assistance, he had to be lifted out of his apartment by a crane, reported media.
The man in question lives on the second floor and reportedly weighs 272 kilograms. Because of the pressure his extra kilos put on his body and subsequent complications, he was in need of medical assistance. Firefighters came to his rescue, with the crane.
Obese people who find themselves stationary for long periods of time are susceptible to of life-threatening thromboses or other complications.
Among those who’ve needed dramatic interventions to be removed from their home because weight complications is Saudi citizen Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, who was 610 kg at this heaviest. He was carried out of his home by a forklift and taken to hospital for medical aid. He has since successfully lost 542 kilos.
The heaviest man in the world meanwhile was American Jon Brower Minnoch, who weighed an estimated 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms) at his peak.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox