Changes come into effect for those booking Air India tickets from Tuesday

Air India jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (File Photo) Image Credit: AP

Highlights Limit of 40 kg check-in luggage set for Air India passengers travelling to the UAE

Passengers traveling to the UAE by Air India can now carry 40 kg of check-in luggage after the national carrier increased the baggage limit by 10 kg.

The changes will be implemented with immediate effect for those booking their tickets Tuesday onwards, according to Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwini Lohani.