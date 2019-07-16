Highlights
Passengers traveling to the UAE by Air India can now carry 40 kg of check-in luggage after the national carrier increased the baggage limit by 10 kg.
The changes will be implemented with immediate effect for those booking their tickets Tuesday onwards, according to Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwini Lohani.
"As demanded by the people here, Air India will allow passengers to carry 40 kgs as luggage in the check-in besides the usual 7 kg that the traveller carries as hand baggage," Lohani said.