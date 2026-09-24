Footage widely shared online shows Trump reacting to the powerful noise
A moment during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s welcome ceremony in the United States has gone viral after US President Donald Trump visibly winced as two B-1 Lancer bombers roared overhead.
Trump and Xi stood side by side at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday as the aircraft flew overhead during the elaborate arrival ceremony for the Chinese leader.
Footage widely shared online shows Trump reacting to the powerful noise, briefly ducking and turning towards the aircraft. Xi, standing beside him, appeared comparatively unfazed as he watched the flyover.
The bomber display was part of a high-profile military welcome for Xi, who is in the US for a three-day state visit. The ceremony also featured a 100-foot red carpet, an honour guard, a 21-gun salute, military aircraft and the US Air Force Band playing the national anthems of both countries.
Trump personally welcomed Xi at the military base, an unusual gesture that highlighted the importance of the visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, tariffs, technology, artificial intelligence and security issues during their talks.
The brief exchange of reactions to the deafening flyover quickly became a viral moment, with social media users focusing on the contrasting expressions of the two leaders.