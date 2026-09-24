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Trump winces as B-1 bombers roar, Xi stays unfazed

Footage widely shared online shows Trump reacting to the powerful noise

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026.
US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026.
AFP

A moment during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s welcome ceremony in the United States has gone viral after US President Donald Trump visibly winced as two B-1 Lancer bombers roared overhead.

Trump and Xi stood side by side at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday as the aircraft flew overhead during the elaborate arrival ceremony for the Chinese leader.

Footage widely shared online shows Trump reacting to the powerful noise, briefly ducking and turning towards the aircraft. Xi, standing beside him, appeared comparatively unfazed as he watched the flyover.

The bomber display was part of a high-profile military welcome for Xi, who is in the US for a three-day state visit. The ceremony also featured a 100-foot red carpet, an honour guard, a 21-gun salute, military aircraft and the US Air Force Band playing the national anthems of both countries.

Trump personally welcomed Xi at the military base, an unusual gesture that highlighted the importance of the visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, tariffs, technology, artificial intelligence and security issues during their talks.

The brief exchange of reactions to the deafening flyover quickly became a viral moment, with social media users focusing on the contrasting expressions of the two leaders.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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