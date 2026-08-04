GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Surfing dogs ride waves for charity at California world championships

From Labradors to spaniels, canine surfers ride the waves for fun and a worthy cause

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Stella (R) and Moxy compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California.
Stella (R) and Moxy compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California.
AFP

Dubai: Top dogs were riding waves  at the annual World Dog Surfing Championships as hundreds of spectators cheered -- and barked -- from the Northern California beach.

From small spaniels to large labs, the canines were judged on factors including how long they could stay on their board, the size of the wave and their confidence. In its 10th year, the contest in Pacifica, about 14 miles (22 kilometers) south of San Francisco, includes a pet adoption event and fundraising for local animal charities.

The dogs, sporting their colorful life vests, stood ready on their surfboards and were assisted by human participants, who spotted the best wave to carry the board to the beach. Spectators erupted in applause and cheered with each successful ride.

Small-, medium- and large- sized dogs competed in heats and then the highest scoring dogs in each heat faced off for the top prize. The day also included tandem contests, where multiple dogs, as well as dogs and humans, shared the surfboard.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Keyne, the little brother of Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain, is seen on the screen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Spain and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Yamal’s brother Keyne stealing hearts at World Cup

2m read
FIFA is producing just 2,026 of them, with 30 reserved for members of the winning team.

World Cup 2026 winners to receive championship rings

2m read
Wave Your Flag for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Wave Your Flag for the FIFA World Cup 2026

2m read
Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain acknowledges the crowd after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Spain and Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

Yamal warns France to fear Spain in World Cup semifinal

2m read