Small bites from the UN: Music, a walkout and fighting gang violence

From clashing over Cuba to calls on Gaza, UN sidelines reflect global rifts
UNITED NATIONS: Donald Trump spoke and made the diplomatic rounds. The UN secretary-general gave his final opening speech.
And on the grounds of the United Nations, Greenland entered a bit of a new era.
But there was lots more.
While leaders from some of the world's most powerful nations get most of the headlines, the UN General Assembly meetings, which started Tuesday, make news that touch all parts of the globe.
Here are few moments that might not be the top headlines but will likely get attention in delegates' home countries:
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The Cuban delegation withdrew from the session of the United Nations when President Donald Trump began talking about Cuba in his speech accusing it of being a “failed” state.
Later, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez reacted on X, rejecting what he called “falsehoods” and “slanders."
“The US government is unable to accept that Cuba is, and has the right to be, a fully independent and sovereign country," Rodríguez wrote.
“The economic blockade, including the energy siege, only threatens Cuba and the rest of the nations. It is an act of genocide and collective punishment," he said. "We are a country of peace and we deserve peace," he said.
There was an unusual playlist before Trump was set to sign an agreement giving the US the ability to expand its military presence on Greenland.
As aides and media awaited the leaders for the signing, they listened to a cover of “Send in the Clowns.” That ballad is from the musical “A Little Night Music” and includes the lyrics:
“Sorry, my dear,
But where are the clowns?
Quick, send in the clowns.
Don’t bothеr, they’re here.”
Other tracks included “One More Night” by Phil Collins and “I Wanna Know What Love Is” by — wait for it — Foreigner.
Before Trump entered, the words to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” rang out.
South American leaders agreed that transnational organised crime is one of the region’s greatest challenges, with the presidents of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, and Chile, José Antonio Kast, calling on the United Nations to strengthen measures against criminal organisations and to join forces in combating “terrorism.”
Chilean President Kast said for the first time in a long while, Latin American governments are truly coordinating to tackle organised crime.
“Latin America is the continent of the future, and those of us leading the continent today are ready to drive that change,” Kast said.
Chile’s president, who was backed by Trump during his presidential campaign, said recent measures have resulted in an 11.5% reduction in the homicide rate over the past six months, while warning that “the task is not finished” but rather “just beginning.”
“A safer country is a country with greater confidence. Where there is confidence, there is more growth, employment, and investment,” Kast said.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Israeli leaders were “openly advocating the displacement of Gaza’s population,” warning that such a policy would obstruct efforts to improve conditions for Palestinians.
He called on Israel to fulfill its commitments to halt operations, withdraw from Gaza and lift the blockade. Qatar has worked with Egypt and the United States to mediate the Gaza ceasefire and push for implementation of the agreement.
Finland President Alexander Stubb paid tribute to Elena Kalku, an ambassador from Finland who he said has had a “wonderful 44-year career” in diplomatic service and will retire at the end of the month. She was sitting behind Stubb as he spoke, and he thanked her for her service.
“And of course, with her president speaking here, you never know whether this will be the low point or the high point of her career,” Stubb joked.