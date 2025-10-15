GOLD/FOREX
Rift Valley fever outbreak kills 20 in Senegal

Viral disease mainly affects animals but also humans, has hit the northern region hard

AFP
A general view of Lake Dembel, one of the lakes in Central Rift Valley. The first laboratory confirmation of Rift Valley fever in Senegal occurred on September 20, 2025.
A total of 20 people have died in Senegal in a Rift Valley fever outbreak which began in late September, the west African country's health ministry said. rift valley

The viral disease, which mainly affects animals but also humans, has hit the northern Saint Louis region particularly hard, with 159 of 171 recorded cases occurring in the area, according to a statement Tuesday by the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene. 

The ministry said the first laboratory confirmation of Rift Valley fever in the country occurred on September 20.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Senegal has recorded "20 deaths and 128 recoveries", it said in the statement.

Authorities have not released figures on the number of livestock killed by Rift Valley fever.

The most common symptoms of the disease include flu-like fever, muscle and joint pain, and headache in people, while in livestock, fever and bleeding are common.

