Dubai: The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has announced an initiative, making it the first country globally to offer free home service for seasonal influenza vaccinations.

This new service is accessible through the Sanar application, allowing users to schedule a vaccination visit at their preferred location and time.

The initiative aims to enhance vaccine accessibility, particularly benefiting vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, and healthcare workers.

By bringing the vaccine directly to residents' homes, the Ministry of Health seeks to ensure that more people can protect themselves against seasonal influenza without the need to visit a healthcare facility.