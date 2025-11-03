GOLD/FOREX
UK: Train derails in Cumbria as emergency services rush to scene

National Rail confirmed that disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
UK: Train derails in Cumbria as emergency services rush to scene
Gulf News

All rail lines north of Preston have been closed following a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, UK on Monday, causing major disruption to services and leaving passengers stranded.

The incident occurred between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District stations, with emergency services currently at the scene assessing the situation.

Travel chaos as lines remain blocked

Avanti West Coast issued an urgent warning on X (formerly Twitter), advising passengers: "All lines are blocked north of Preston due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District. Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today."

National Rail confirmed that major disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day, affecting multiple operators including the Transpennine Express line.

Emergency response underway

Authorities are working to assess the full extent of the situation and coordinate the response.

Details about casualties or the cause of the derailment have not yet been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing as emergency crews work at the scene.

Passengers advised to avoid travel

Rail operators are urging travelers to avoid journeys north of Preston entirely today, as services between Carlisle and Preston face severe delays or complete cancellations throughout Monday.

Passengers with existing bookings are advised to check with their operators for refund and alternative travel arrangements.

