UK: Train derails in Cumbria as emergency services rush to scene

All rail lines north of Preston have been closed following a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, UK on Monday, causing major disruption to services and leaving passengers stranded.
The incident occurred between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District stations, with emergency services currently at the scene assessing the situation.
Avanti West Coast issued an urgent warning on X (formerly Twitter), advising passengers: "All lines are blocked north of Preston due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District. Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today."
National Rail confirmed that major disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day, affecting multiple operators including the Transpennine Express line.
Authorities are working to assess the full extent of the situation and coordinate the response.
Details about casualties or the cause of the derailment have not yet been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing as emergency crews work at the scene.
Rail operators are urging travelers to avoid journeys north of Preston entirely today, as services between Carlisle and Preston face severe delays or complete cancellations throughout Monday.
Passengers with existing bookings are advised to check with their operators for refund and alternative travel arrangements.
