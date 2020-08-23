1 of 7
LEADING THE RACE: There are at least six leading vaccine candidates from around the world currently in late-stage (Phase 3) trials. Altogether, an estimated 150 coronavirus vaccines are in development. A heightened sense of altruism by tens of thousands of volunteers, plus the ease of enlisting and monitoring them through cloud-based portals are key factors driving vaccine developments. These greatly help speed up the trial process, compared to previous pandemics. Hopes are high that at least one vaccine would hit the market in record time to ease its crippling economic effects.
Image Credit: File / Gulf News
MESSENGER RNA: The Massachusetts-based biotech company is working in collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health. This new type of vaccine relies on injecting components of a virus’s genetic material, a messenger RNA (mRNA), into human cells. Unlike other vaccines, it doesn't use an actual virus. Instead, it creates viral proteins that mimic the coronavirus. As such it trains the human immune system to get activated. The technology is platform, yet unproven. If it succeeds, however, mRNA-1273 would be the first such vaccine approved for human use. Here's how to works: https://gn24.ae/9f1d22dc3395000
Image Credit: AFP
SUPPLY CONTRACT SIGNED: New York-based Pfizer is working with German biotech company BioNTech. Their vaccine project is also based on the mRNA platform from the German company’s earlier efforts on experimental cancer vaccines. Pfizer has signed a $1.95 billion supply contract with the US government to provide 100 million doses by December 2020. The deal kicks in when and if the drug is approved. On July 27, 2020, they started the BNT162b2 trial which combines Phases 2 and 3 by enrolling 30,000 people from 39 US states and from Brazil, Argentina, and Germany. They are aiming to seek regulatory approval by October 2020.
Image Credit: Reuters
SHOT FROM OXFORD OUT IN SEPTEMBER?: Also known as the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the vaccine was developed by researchers at the University of Oxford. They begun enrolling subjects in a phase 2/3 clinical trial of AstraZeneca-partnered COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222. The project completed a 1,000-subject phase 1, and now working on a 10,260-subject Phase 3 in the UK. If successful, the first shipments to customers could be out in September.
Image Credit: Supplied
$145 FOR TWO SHOTS*: Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a state-owned pharmaceutical company, says that its COVID-19 vaccine will reach market by December. “It is expected to cost a few hundred yuan for a shot, and for two shots it should be less than 1000 yuan ($145),” Sinopharm CEO Liu Jingzhen, told Guangming Daily newspaper last week. On July 26, 2020, the Phase 3 trial for the SinoPharm vaccine kicked off in Abu Dhabi, UAE, which quickly signed up 15,000 volunteers. It was the world's first Phase 3 clinical trial of the COVID-19 "inactivated" vaccine.
Image Credit: CNBG
INACTIVATED VACCINE: Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine candidate is based on an inactivated pathogen. A phase 3 clinical trial aims to recruit 9,000 people, mostly healthcare professionals, working in COVID-19 specialised facilities in 12 clinical sites, located in several states in Brazil. No price was given by the developers yet.
Image Credit: Xinhua
APPROVED FOR USE IN THE CHINESE MILITARY: The Ad5-nCoV vaccine candidate is a genetically engineered vaccine candidate with the adenovirus type 5 as the "vector" (carrier) to express SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The vaccine candidate is built upon CanSinoBIO’s adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine technology platform. The vaccine was co-developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology. On June 29, 2020, China's Central Military Commission gave its approval for Ad5-nCoV to be used in the Chinese military from one year.
Image Credit: File