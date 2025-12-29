Dubai: A 470-kilogram unexploded World War II bomb has been safely removed from a construction site in the wider central area of Belgrade, Serbian authorities confirmed. The bomb, identified as a US-made AN-M44 aerial device, dates back to Allied air raids carried out over the city in 1944.

Specialist teams carefully secured the area before transporting the bomb under strict safety measures to a military training ground around 180 kilometres from the capital. Officials said the device will be destroyed in a controlled operation, posing no further risk to the public.

No injuries were reported, and the operation was completed without incident. Temporary traffic restrictions were put in place during the removal to ensure safety.

Serbia continues to uncover unexploded ordnance from past conflicts, particularly during construction and infrastructure projects. Authorities have stressed that such discoveries are handled in accordance with established protocols, with all recent finds successfully removed and neutralised.

Video and inputs from AFP